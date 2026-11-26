Kyrgyzstan state support for orphans and disabled children will rise starting January 2027

Kyrgyzstan will implement increased state benefits starting January 1, 2027, as announced by Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev. The government has allocated 47.3 billion som for social security in the coming year.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Kyrgyzstan. Children are playing football

Monthly payouts for several recipient categories will be revised. Support for children with disabilities will rise from 8,000 to 11,000 som, while benefits for orphaned children will increase from 6,000 to 8,000 som. Assistance for children who have lost a parent or primary provider will grow from 3,000 to 5,000 som.

Financial support for 'Hero Mothers' will also change, with the monthly allowance rising from 3,000 to 5,000 som. Additionally, the pension supplement for this group will increase fivefold, from 1,000 to 5,000 som.

New provisions will extend to residents of remote and high-altitude regions. Large families in these areas will receive a one-time benefit known as 'Bala Bereke' when a child reaches one year of age. The amount depends on the birth order of the child: 100,000 som for the fourth child, 600,000 som for the fifth, and 2 million som for the tenth child and each subsequent child.