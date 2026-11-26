Kyrgyzstan to replace electricity tariff discounts with direct cash payments

The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan has proposed a shift in the mechanism of electricity support for low-income households, moving from a preferential tariff to direct cash compensations. The draft resolution has been released for public discussion, with the proposed changes slated to take effect on January 1, 2027.

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The transition targets approximately 42,000 families with children under the age of 16 who are currently recipients of the "Үй-бүлөгө көмөк” benefit. Under the existing system, these households pay a preferential rate of 50 tyiyns per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for monthly consumption up to 700 kWh.

The proposed model replaces the discounted rate with fixed monthly payments. The compensation amounts are scaled by season: 588 soms during the summer months and 798 soms during the winter.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the primary objective of this structural change is to address accessibility constraints. The current tariff-based system requires specific registration and meter ownership, which often excludes eligible families living in rented accommodations or those utilizing shared meters registered to third parties. Direct cash payments are intended to ensure these households can receive support regardless of the technical or legal status of the electricity meter.