NerdWallet Report: American households increasingly use installment plans for rent and transportation

U.S. consumers spent over $160 billion on goods and services using Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) models in the past year, according to data released by Federal Reserve economists. Approximately half of this total, or $80 billion, was allocated to the popular "four-payment” installment format, which allows purchase costs to be split into four transactions over six weeks. Usage of these schemes increased by nearly 80% since 2023.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Banking technologies and finance

While BNPL services were initially marketed as tools for planning large purchases, their role in household budgets has shifted. Analysts note that consumers increasingly use these services to cover basic necessities, including groceries, household chemicals, transportation fees, and in some cases, rent.

Sarah Raatner, a credit card expert at NerdWallet, attributes this trend to rising costs of everyday goods outpacing income growth. "The labor market is tough, the economic backdrop is unstable, and for many people, grocery prices are rising faster than wages,” she notes.

Elizabeth Brown, a 26-year-old clinic employee from Columbia, South Carolina, illustrates this shift. After moving out and facing a shortfall in basic expenses, she used installment plans to purchase furniture and groceries, paying as her salary arrived. "I have food in the fridge thanks to this model. I don't feel shame because it's a practical tool in my current situation,” Brown says. She sets a $100 monthly limit for all such payments and prefers monthly payment schedules over bi-weekly ones to better control her budget.

Jordan Williams, a 28-year-old teacher from Greensboro, North Carolina, initially used BNPL for concert tickets but resorted to the scheme for grocery purchases after having a child. "Resources are scarce, and it's frustrating because basic needs like food and hygiene should be accessible without this pressure. It was embarrassing at first, but now I realize I'm not alone in this system,” she admits.

A key regulatory change taking effect in 2026 is the impact of BNPL loans on credit scores. Previously, these transactions did not affect credit profiles, but now they are recorded. BNPL operators report consumer activity data to one or more of the three major U. S. credit bureaus: Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

Policy varies by provider. Affirm and Klarna report to Experian and TransUnion, while Afterpay does not currently transmit data to credit bureaus. Raatner warns that merely opening a BNPL plan does not currently hurt a credit score, but missed payments directly impact it.

The text notes that the material substance of the operation is a time-shift of cash flow rather than a "free loan.” Missed payments can lead to fees, interest charges, and service blocks. Mark Elliott, head of customer service at Happen Bank (formerly Lending Club), characterizes the shift as follows: "It stopped being a question of convenience and became a cash flow problem.”

Ed deHaan, a professor at Stanford Graduate School of Business, advises carefully reading contract terms. Unlike traditional 0% interest installment plans, many new BNPL products include high upfront fees and late payment penalties. "It is very easy to spend and difficult to pay back,” he notes, adding that most people poorly estimate their future ability to pay.

Carla Sanchez-Adams, a senior attorney at the National Consumer Law Center, warns of the risk of accumulating multiple BNPL loans with different providers. This creates a debt burden that is difficult to track. If multiple loans are necessary, strict control over amounts and payment deadlines is required.

For households facing food insecurity, experts recommend considering alternatives such as food banks or SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), which provides subsidies for low-income nutrition. If financial stress has already accumulated, they recommend contacting non-profit credit counseling organizations, such as the National Foundation for Credit Counseling or the Financial Counseling Association of America, to develop a debt repayment strategy.