Kyrgyzstan's Silk Road Motors hub can process 1,000 vehicles daily

The Silk Road Motors temporary storage warehouse, which houses the "Automobilny" customs clearance point, has the operational capacity to process at least 1,000 vehicles per day. This figure was provided by Ulan Kimsanov, Chairman of the State Customs Service, during a press event titled "Open Cabinet: Territory of Responsibility" on November 26, 2026.

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Operational Logistics and Identification

According to Kimsanov, the facility utilizes a structured sequence to manage the flow of vehicles. The process begins with the removal of navigation seals-devices used to track the movement of the vehicle and verify its origin-followed by the unloading of passenger cars.

Each vehicle then undergoes a formal identification process. Once verified, the vehicle is assigned a QR code. This digital marker allows customs officials to instantly retrieve the specific technical and legal data associated with the vehicle through a simple scan, reducing manual paperwork and processing time.

Scope of Customs Procedures

The facility is not limited to a single type of trade flow. Kimsanov noted that the hub handles a diverse range of customs procedures as defined by national legislation, including:

Import and export operations;

Re-export activities;

Transit movements.

Infrastructure and Expansion

The current physical footprint of the auto hub is 52 hectares. However, official plans are being considered to expand the territory to between 70 and 80 hectares to accommodate potential growth in vehicle volumes and storage requirements.