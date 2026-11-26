Guyana validates solid waste strategy with compactor trucks deployed and waste-to-fertiliser goal

The Government of Guyana is currently validating a draft National Solid Waste Management Strategy and Action Plan, a five-year initiative designed to overhaul the regulatory and operational frameworks for waste disposal across the country. Local Government and Regional Development Minister Priya Manickchand detailed the progress of this framework during a stakeholder validation workshop on Wednesday, noting that while the national plan is still being finalised, specific infrastructure investments are already operational.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Garbage sorting at the container

To date, the government has distributed compactor trucks to Municipalities and Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs), implementing a funding system where the central government covers operational costs, including fuel and driver wages. Further planned expansions include the development of eight new landfill sites nationwide and the implementation of the Georgetown Solid Waste Management Plan to govern waste disposal specifically within the capital city.

Legislative and Educational Frameworks

Parallel to the strategic plan, the ministry is drafting the Integrated Solid Waste Management Bill for presentation to the National Assembly. This legislation aims to establish a modern legal framework for the collection, transport, and treatment of waste, introducing a graduated enforcement regime that utilizes corrective orders and fines to ensure compliance with environmental standards.

To support these systemic changes, a new educational programme is being rolled out in secondary schools and tertiary/technical vocational institutions. Supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the initiative intends to reach at least 2,000 students and support 10 student-led waste-action pilots to promote practical knowledge of waste management among the youth.

Strategic Objectives and Funding

The National Solid Waste Management Strategy is being developed with technical expertise from the UNDP and is financed through the Partnership for Action on Green Economy (PAGE). Minister Manickchand emphasized that the final plan will be data-driven, requiring specific waste production metrics from each village and town to determine the feasibility of recycling and composting.

The Minister highlighted a specific goal to integrate waste management with the national agricultural agenda, exploring the use of solid waste to produce fertiliser. The overarching objective of the PAGE-funded initiative is to transition Guyana toward a circular economy, prioritizing resource efficiency and sustainable consumption to reduce public health risks and environmental degradation.