Shattering the silence on domestic terror: Guyana implements radical legal shifts for victim safety

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has reported that approximately 1,600 survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) received direct assistance between January and September 2026, as Guyana marks the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Domestic violence: fear and aggression

Minister Dr. Vindhya Persaud detailed the government's response framework on Wednesday, noting that the 914 hotline recorded over 7,600 calls during the period. The Ministry's data indicates that support was extended in more than 1,000 court cases, while 425 individuals accessed free legal services. Additionally, 336 cases were recorded across the three operational Hope and Justice Centres.

Minister Persaud emphasized that the institutional response relies on the coordinated efforts of the Ministry of Health, the Guyana Police Force, and the judicial system to provide protection and ensure legal outcomes for survivors. She highlighted the implementation of the Family Violence Act of 2024 and the amended Sexual Offences Act of 2026 as primary legislative tools currently being used to secure justice.

Operational expansions were also noted, with emergency shelters now functional in Regions One and Three. On the preventive side, sensitization initiatives reached over 15,000 citizens and 11,000 students, while more than 800 law enforcement officers underwent specialized training. The BRAVE Programme, aimed at engaging men and boys, reported the participation of 245 individuals.

Addressing emerging threats, Dr. Persaud announced a national conversation to be held during the 16 Days of Activism to develop policy and legislation regarding digital violence. The Minister called for increased accountability from technology companies in mitigating online abuse, asserting that the responsibility for violence lies solely with the perpetrator and that societal accountability depends on the collective response to such crimes.

In the private sector, six companies have received accreditation under the National Gender Equality and Empowerment Seal, marking a formal recognition of institutional efforts to align with gender equality standards.