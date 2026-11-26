Kazakhstan oil expert Olzhas Baidildinov calls for KMG strategy revision based on SOCAR efficiency

KazMunayGas (KMG) produced nearly four times as much oil as Azerbaijan's SOCAR in 2025, yet yielded a comparable net profit, according to analysis by oil and gas expert Olzhas Baidildinov. KMG reported a net profit of $2.06 billion (1.072 trillion tenge) against SOCAR's $1.75 billion, despite a massive disparity in revenue: $17.98 billion for KMG compared to $50.8 billion for SOCAR.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Александр Васильев is licensed under Все права защищены A panoramic view of an oil field with drilling rigs

Operational data for 2025 shows KMG produced 26.2 million tons of oil and 11.5 billion cubic meters of gas, processing 21 million tons of feedstock. In contrast, SOCAR produced 7.1 million tons of oil and 7.8 billion cubic meters of gas, processing 6.2 million tons of oil.

Baidildinov attributes KMG's lower margins to the continued operation of loss-making fields where oil constitutes only about 10% of the extracted fluid, with the remainder being water. These assets are maintained primarily to preserve jobs and ensure social stability. Additionally, KMG's financial results are impacted by supplying oil to the domestic market under economically unfavorable terms.

While SOCAR derives significant income from international trading operations, KMG's net profit declined by 2% in 2025 compared to 2024, even as oil and gas condensate production rose by 10%. Baidildinov suggests that the Samruk-Kazyna fund should revise KMG's strategy and key performance indicators, using the efficiency of SOCAR, Tatneft, and Bashneft as benchmarks.