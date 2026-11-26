Cumberland Well Station cable severed by vandals in Region Six

Water supply disruptions have affected multiple communities in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) following a reported act of vandalism at the Cumberland Well Station. Unknown individuals severed a section of the electrical cable supplying the well, resulting in reduced water pressure for residents served by the Sheet Anchor Water Treatment Plant.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Dima Sugonyaev, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Water supply disruptions

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), an agency under the Ministry of Public Utilities and Aviation, has mobilised technical and electrical teams to replace the damaged cable. The objective of the current intervention is to restore the well to full operation and normalise water flow to the affected area.

The physical impact of the severed cable has been limited to the supply line for the Cumberland well; no other infrastructure damage has been reported. The Ministry of Public Utilities and Aviation has stated that restoration works are progressing. The incident has been reported to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), which is investigating the act.

Communities currently experiencing reduced pressure or interruptions include Reliance, Abandon, Reliance Settlement West and East, Adelphi East and West, Goed Bananen Land, Poohall, Adelphi New Area, Sheet Anchor, No. 2 Village, No. 19 Village, Ordinance Fortlands, Cumberland, Canefield Lewis Manor, No. 0, No. 11, No. 21, Palmyra, Seawall, Susannah and Bohemia.

The Ministry strongly condemned the vandalism against critical public utility infrastructure, noting that such acts directly deprive households and businesses of essential services. Authorities have urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the nearest police station or GWI's Customer Service Call Centre on 227-8701/3.