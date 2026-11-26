Guyana launches job readiness programme for persons with disabilities

Access to structured employment opportunities for persons living with disabilities in Guyana has expanded with the launch of a new Job Readiness Training Programme. Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning Keoma Griffith announced on Tuesday that at least eight private sector companies have committed to hiring from the cohort of trainees participating in this initiative.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены A man in a wheelchair works in an office

The programme, operated by the Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning's Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency (CRMA), was formally inaugurated at Cara Lodge in Georgetown. It is a five-day course designed to equip more than 30 participants with market orientation, professional competencies, and practical workplace skills. The objective is to prepare individuals for immediate entry into the workforce, bridging the gap between training and formal employment.

Minister Griffith identified the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) and John Fernandes Limited among the employers who have pledged to recruit trainees. He emphasized that inclusive hiring should be viewed as a strategic business advantage rather than merely a corporate social responsibility obligation. Griffith stated that preparing workers is only half the equation, adding that employers and workplaces must be equally prepared to receive them. He further committed to personally following up with the private sector to ensure that participants secure decent employment upon completion of the training.

Richard Maughn, Chief Executive Officer of the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), outlined the formal structure of the certification. The BIT will provide quality assurance for the programme and issue official certificates to those who successfully complete the training. Maughn clarified that this initiative is not charity but a citizen's right to access decent work. Citing a recent survey, he noted that approximately 24,000 persons living with disabilities in Guyana represent a significant demographic that can contribute meaningfully to the country's development.

Ganesh Singh, Chairman of the National Commission on Disability, highlighted critical logistical conditions required for these qualifications to translate into financial independence. He argued that access to training must be matched by accessible transport and buildings; otherwise, the acquired skills remain practically unusable. Singh also called for job roles that align with the specific qualifications of persons with disabilities. While acknowledging that the government has already employed a significant number of individuals with disabilities, he noted that the public sector cannot achieve this goal alone and welcomed the private sector's recent commitments.

Other officials present at the launch included Kathy Smith, Chairperson of the BIT, and Yolanda Grant, Chief Recruitment and Manpower Officer, who also delivered remarks regarding the programme's implementation.