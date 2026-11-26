UK government launches independent review of supported accommodation in Birmingham

The UK government has announced an eight-week independent investigation into supported exempt accommodation (SEA) in Birmingham. This administrative step shifts the immediate scrutiny from local council oversight to central authorities, tasked with identifying where accountability and oversight have failed regarding properties housing vulnerable individuals, including former prisoners and those recovering from addiction.

Photo: commons.wikimedia by Bjørn Erik Pedersen, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Big Ben at Dawn, London

The intervention follows reports of inadequate provision in these facilities, such as homes lacking heating or hot water, and concerns that exploitative practices are preventing residents from receiving necessary support. The Housing Secretary, Angela Rayner, stated that the government is determined to hold individuals to account and will consider how the system should be reformed to support high-quality, resident-focused housing.

The investigation is expected to produce recommendations for tackling poor practice and ensuring public funds are spent appropriately. While the review is focused on Birmingham, officials noted that lessons learned could inform broader systemic changes.

Local political figures across the spectrum have acknowledged the government's move while highlighting procedural gaps that persist at the local level. Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, described the financial exploitation of vulnerable people by some landlords as "disgraceful.” He urged for the recovery of wrongly claimed public money and prosecution where criminality is evidenced, but also called for an examination of why the rules themselves may need to change, noting that Birmingham is not the only place where these issues exist.

Cllr Jex Parkin, leader of Reform UK in Birmingham, argued that the investigation must also examine the political leadership and governance of Birmingham City Council. He questioned why the city reached this point despite years of warnings and scrutiny reports, demanding to know who was responsible and who benefited financially. He stated that residents deserve to know who should be held accountable for the failures identified.

Conservative group leader Cllr Robert Alden cautioned that the review must not delay urgent local action. He argued that without licensing, enforceable standards, and proper planning controls, local councils lack the necessary powers to manage the sector effectively, describing the current situation as "fighting this problem with one arm tied behind their back.”

Birmingham City Council leader Roger Harmer welcomed the scrutiny but pointed to a specific legal constraint. He noted that the council played a prominent role in developing the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act 2023, which would grant the council additional powers to regulate the sector. However, he highlighted that this legislation has not been implemented for three years, leaving the council without the statutory authority to enforce regulations directly.