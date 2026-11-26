Five of seven Birmingham City Council commissioners depart, returning operational control to internal leadership

Five of the seven commissioners appointed to oversee Birmingham City Council's operations are leaving their posts, a move described by the lead commissioner as a "reset" following "significant progress" in the authority's most troubled departments.

Photo: www.magnific.com by pressfoto, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Dismissal of an employee in the office

The departures remove external oversight from several key areas where the council was deemed to have failed its duties. Jackie Belton, who specialised in equal pay, and Pam Parkes, an industrial relations expert, will step down. Myron Hrycyk, tasked with re-implementing the failed Oracle project, John Coughlan, who oversaw special educational needs and children's services, and political advisor John Biggs are also departing.

Tony McArdle, the lead commissioner, confirmed that these individuals have "completed the work they were brought in to oversee." This administrative step effectively transfers day-to-day accountability for these specific portfolios back to the council's internal leadership, though it does not remove the underlying statutory obligations the authority faces.

Two commissioners remain in post: McArdle and Chris Tambini, the financial recovery commissioner. A new appointment, Kath O'Dwyer, will join them with a focus on organisational transformation. This structure maintains a core supervisory body while reducing the number of external experts directly embedded in operational management.

A report published by McArdle to Angela Rayner, the Secretary of State for Local Government, Housing and Communities, details the status of the council's recovery. The document states that the authority has "returned to financial stability" and improved governance. However, it explicitly notes that the Birmingham bin dispute remains unresolved and continues to act as a "constraint" on the organisation.

The report highlights that the council's massive job evaluation programme, originally due for completion by April 2025, remains unfinished. This unresolved obligation presents a direct risk to the council's ability to manage its workforce costs and legal exposure regarding pay equity.

Financially, the authority's position is described as improving but "fragile." McArdle's findings indicate that the planned asset sales programme, valued at £750m, is "stalling," which he notes is having a negative impact on recovery. This creates a procedural bottleneck: without these sales, the council lacks the capital required to fund its restructuring without further borrowing or service cuts.

The report also identifies risks in major capital projects. Regeneration of Druids Heath, the Paradise scheme, and the Smithfield business case are all flagged as stalling. Additionally, the council faces a deadline to eliminate the use of bed and breakfast accommodation for families for longer than six weeks by July 2027. The report warns that failure to meet this commitment exposes the council to "additional financial, operational, reputational and potentially legal risks."

These decisions and constraints occur against a backdrop of political instability. McArdle notes that progress has been hindered by local elections and a change in leadership. The council is currently run by a four-way coalition operating without a majority, a dynamic he describes as "naturally challenging."

While acknowledging that the Corporate Leadership Team is "probably now at the most stable, competent position that Birmingham has experienced in many years," the commissioners continue to cite "silo working within directorates" as a barrier. This suggests that while external experts are withdrawing, the internal capacity to coordinate cross-departmental strategy remains a point of concern for the remaining oversight team.

Councillor Roger Harmer, the council leader, stated that the administration is "continuing to build on the progress we've made so far." He thanked the departing commissioners and outlined a focus on delivering visible changes, including waste service improvements and road repairs, while acknowledging that "there is still more to do."