£19.35m extra to cut heating bills via 11,600 home upgrades

The Welsh Government has allocated an additional £19.35m to home energy improvements, aiming to reduce heating costs for households across Wales during the current winter. This top-up increases the total retrofit budget for the year to £122m, a sum officials expect will facilitate approximately 11,600 upgrades to social homes during the 2026-27 period. The interventions include insulation, solar panels, and heat pumps.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ White heating radiator

Targeting social housing and low-income households

The new funding is divided between two distinct schemes. Social landlords will receive an additional £15.2m through the Optimised Retrofit Programme. Ministers argue that working through this channel allows for improvements to be delivered on a larger scale, while also supporting local employment and training for workers involved in installing and maintaining clean heating and energy efficiency measures.

Separately, £4.15m will be directed to Nest, a scheme providing free home energy improvements to eligible households on low incomes. This contribution brings Nest's total budget for the financial year to £42m.

A case from Merthyr Tydfil

Housing Minister Siân Gwenllian visited Ava Richardson in Merthyr Tydfil this week to highlight the practical impact of the Nest scheme. Richardson had been left without working heating following a boiler failure. Under the programme, Nest installed a replacement boiler and loft insulation. The Welsh Government estimates these two measures will save Richardson around £459 annually on energy bills.

"Too many homes in Wales are cold, damp and expensive to heat,” Ms Gwenllian said. "Ava's story shows what a difference our investment makes to people's lives and to their bills.”

She added that reducing bills and cutting carbon emissions are linked outcomes. "This funding, on top of the extra investment in our budget, means more households will have a warmer home and more affordable energy costs this winter,” she stated.

Future funding plans

While the current announcement addresses spending within the existing financial year, the Welsh Government's draft budget for 2027-28 proposes £180m for schemes designed to improve home energy efficiency and reduce housing emissions. Officials describe this proposed allocation as a record for such measures.