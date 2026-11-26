UNAIDS health alert: Global financial support for HIV programs reaches twenty-year low

Access to pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, for HIV prevention has contracted by approximately 446,000 people year-over-year, according to a report from UNAIDS cited by Euronews. The primary driver of this reduction is an 18% decrease in international funding for HIV programs in 2025, marking the steepest decline in external aid to this sector in nearly two decades.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Flu_vaccination_USS_Gerald_R._Ford.jpg by Navy Seaman Apprentice Angel Jaskulos Virus

Currently, roughly 2.6 million individuals have access to PrEP, a medication designed for people living with HIV-negative status who are at risk of infection. The drug reduces the probability of contracting the virus, yet UNAIDS data indicates that over 20 million people could potentially benefit from it. The gap between available supply and potential need has widened due to the financial constraints on distribution networks.

Beyond PrEP, the funding gap has eroded broader health infrastructure. In several countries, there has been a measurable decline in both HIV testing volumes and the number of new patients initiating antiretroviral therapy. UNAIDS warns that if financial support is not restored, the operational deficits in these services may persist for years, complicating long-term public health outcomes.