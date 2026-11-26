NHMRC healthy housing handbook estimates 2.5 million Australian households at health risk

The Australian Healthy Housing Handbook, published today by the NHMRC Centre of Research Excellence in Healthy Housing, estimates that 2.5 million Australian households are currently living in conditions that pose risks to their health. The policy document argues that inconsistent rental standards, insecure tenure, and weak enforcement of building performance are not isolated administrative issues, but interacting factors that shape illness, productivity, and long-term health outcomes across the population.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The first 3D printed house in Australia

Assistant Minister for Health and Aged Care Rebecca White launched the handbook in Canberra, highlighting that the debate over housing in Australia has largely focused on supply and affordability. However, the handbook shifts the focus to the clinical consequences of the built environment. It details how mould, damp, freezing temperatures, excessive heat, and poor ventilation directly impact respiratory and cardiovascular health, mental wellbeing, and child development.

Professor Rebecca Bentley, Director of the Centre, emphasized that the research team reviewed hundreds of accounts from residents describing hazardous living conditions, including unremedied maintenance issues and unsafe structures. These qualitative data points, combined with broader population measures, underpin the handbook's central argument: a home should function as a protective barrier against illness and climate hazards, not as a source of them.

The document calls for a coordinated national response that integrates housing, health, planning, building regulation, energy, and climate policy. It advocates for standardised guidance and tools that align housing standards with existing inspection and licensing systems, aiming to reduce the administrative burden while ensuring higher performance thresholds. The handbook specifically notes that preventing illness through improved housing infrastructure is more economically efficient than managing the downstream costs of hospitalisation, welfare support, and disaster recovery.

Central to the proposed framework is the requirement for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leadership in both the development and implementation of these standards. The handbook states that self-determination must be embedded in how policies are designed to ensure they are effective and equitable for all communities.

By treating housing quality as a determinant of public health rather than merely a matter of market dynamics, the handbook suggests that policy levers currently used to manage supply can also be applied to improve the health safety of the dwelling itself. The authors contend that this approach does not require creating new bureaucratic layers but rather clarifying and enforcing existing frameworks to ensure that every Australian has access to a home that is secure, affordable, and suitable for maintaining health.