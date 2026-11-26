Peru Drafts New Public Investment Law to Address Paralysis of 70,000 Projects

Peru's Minister of Economy and Finance, Elmer Cuba, announced at the CADE Ejecutivos 2026 forum that the government intends to draft a new law on public investment. This move follows an assessment that approximately 40% of public construction projects are currently in a state of paralysis. The initiative aims to modify institutional oversight mechanisms for budget spending at the local level, addressing a structural gap between planned allocations and actual execution capabilities.

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Cuba identified a systemic error: regional and municipal governments initiate too many projects simultaneously without the resources to complete them. "We have lost control, but this situation must end. Projects start and never finish because there is no money and too much work is opened at once," he stated. This remark marks a shift from general investment rhetoric to an acknowledgment of administrative deficits in capital management.

The scale of unfulfilled obligations

Data presented at the forum outlines the magnitude of the issue. According to World Bank economist Antonio Cuzato, the country has accumulated approximately 70,000 suspended or unfinished projects. The total amount of unused funds tied to these commitments stands at 654 billion soles, equivalent to 60% of Peru's GDP. Cuzato noted that if the state ceased launching new initiatives and directed all resources solely toward completing existing ones, the process would take more than ten years.

Minister Cuba cited a higher figure, stating that the gap between planned and actual public investment is equivalent to 90% of GDP. These figures indicate that the problem is structural rather than technical: the state apparatus generates commitments it cannot fulfill.

Institutional choice: Rejecting a return to SNIP

A key aspect of the proposed reform is the explicit rejection of restoring the old system. The minister clearly dismissed the idea of reinstating the National Public Investment System (SNIP, Sistema Nacional de Inversión Pública), the mechanism in place before the 2016 reforms that centralized project control at the national level. Returning to SNIP would be a backward step that limits the autonomy of local authorities.

Instead, the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) proposes revising current management rules, with a focus on strengthening control within regional and local governments where the main gaps lie, according to Cuba. The new regulation is designed to ensure that budget allocations reflect actual execution capacity rather than the political ambitions of local leaders.

Public investment currently accounts for approximately 5.2% of GDP. The government's goal is not to increase this share but to transform financial flows into completed facilities and services for the population. The process is currently at the stage of announcing political will and legislative intent; the specific text of the law, control mechanisms, and implementation timelines remain to be determined through government work and likely negotiations with Congress.