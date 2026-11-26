Australia's 2026 renewable investment hits 5.5 GW, pushing electricity mix toward 82 per cent

Record-breaking investment in both large-scale and consumer renewable energy is reshaping Australia's electricity market, driving wholesale prices down by 27 per cent year-on-year while accelerating the displacement of fossil fuels. According to new data from the Clean Energy Regulator (CER), the momentum is so significant that the country is on track to see renewables account for 82 per cent of its electricity mix, a target that appears achievable regardless of whether the official 2030 deadline is met. The CER's Quarterly Carbon Market Report for the July to September period reveals a surge in committed capital. During Q3, 2.1 gigawatts (GW) of new large-scale renewable capacity reached final investment decision (FID), pushing the year-to-date total to 5 GW. This figure already exceeds the full-year record of 4.9 GW set in 2025. Post-quarter additions have since lifted the annual total to a new record of 5.5 GW. Wind energy contributed significantly to this milestone, with 1.1 GW of capacity reaching FID in a quarter that marked its strongest performance since tracking began.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Modern new generation solar farm

Government influence and approval bottlenecks

Despite the high volume of finalised investments, the regulatory pipeline presents a tighter bottleneck. The CER notes that while more than half of the projects reaching FID by the end of Q3 2026 were backed by the federal government's Capacity Investment Scheme, demonstrating its "growing influence," the total capacity currently under assessment remains relatively low at 570 MW as of September 30, 2026. Consequently, the regulator has adjusted its forecast for large-scale renewable approvals. The report states that current activity makes it unlikely that approvals will reach the 3.5 to 4.5 GW range previously projected in the Q1 2026 report. Instead, the CER now anticipates that between 2.6 and 3.4 GW will be approved under the Large Renewable Energy Technology (LRET) in 2026. The expansion of storage infrastructure is a key driver of the recent price declines. A new pipeline tracker shows that 13.8 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery storage capacity reached FID in the quarter, bringing the 2026 total to a round 20 GWh. The scale of individual installations is also increasing; the average capacity of batteries entering service more than doubled from 265 megawatt-hours (MWh) in 2025 to 621 MWh in 2026. The CER attributes part of the 27 per cent drop in National Electricity Market (NEM) wholesale prices to this increased participation of grid-scale batteries, combined with lower overall grid demand.

Consumer adoption and market outcomes

On the consumer side, rooftop solar installations hit a record high for a September quarter, with 890 MW installed. This brings total 2026 installations to 2.8 GW, placing the year on track to exceed 3.2 GW. The CER notes that a new incentive scheme for mid-scale systems, covering rooftop installations between 100 kW and 1 MW, is expected to provide a further boost to this segment. Home battery adoption is also accelerating. Under the Cheaper Home Batteries program, 10.3 GWh of behind-the-meter capacity was installed or approved through Q3 2026. This growth trajectory has led the CER to raise its full-year projection from 8-12 GWh to 13-15.5 GWh. Tony Chappel, chair of the CER, highlighted the impact of these distributed resources on market stability. He noted that households equipped with both rooftop solar and batteries imported 74 per cent less electricity during the evening peak than those with solar alone. This shift reduces pressure on the grid during high-demand periods, contributing to the fact that average Q3 wholesale spot prices are the lowest recorded since 2021. "Consumers are continuing to change how energy is generated, stored, and used across the grid," Chappel said. "Households with solar and batteries are using less grid electricity during the evening peak, helping to bring down costs for everyone."