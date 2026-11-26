New Zealand solar project finds raised panel structures cost 10 per cent more than ground-mount

For years, the assumption in the renewable energy sector was that elevating solar panels to allow livestock grazing beneath them would be an engineering nightmare with a prohibitive cost premium. A recently commissioned 4.7 MW project in New Zealand has dismantled that notion, revealing that the structural penalty for raising modules is far lower than anticipated. The finding is significant for Australia, where developers are increasingly looking to integrate solar generation with existing agricultural operations to secure community support on fertile land.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Сергей Вьюгин is licensed under Все права защищены Aerial shot of a large solar power plant in a field under the blue sky

The Gordon solar farm, located in Galatea on New Zealand's North Island, officially opened earlier this month after a seven-year process from concept to operation. The facility, which sits on a 10-hectare dairy farm owned by Susan and Rory Gordon, was designed specifically to accommodate the farm's needs rather than solely optimising electricity output. The key outcome of this project is a clear cost benchmark: the total manufacturing cost of the raised tracker system was 57 per cent higher than a standard ground-mounted version. However, the above-ground structural components-the primary barrier cited by sceptics-cost only 10 per cent more to manufacture.

Clenergy head of utility projects Yuneska Harris, who joined the project in its final stages, explains that the cost differential was driven less by the height of the panels and more by the geology of the site. "From a manufacturing point of view it only cost less than 10 per cent more to make the above-ground structures," Harris told Renew Economy. "Below ground, that was driven by soil conditions and the landscape in New Zealand."