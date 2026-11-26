Goonumbla solar farm to install 140 MW battery to mitigate 34 per cent curtailment

The Goonumbla solar farm near Parkes in western New South Wales is seeking planning and environmental approvals to install a 140 MW battery, a move designed to address the significant curtailment that has limited the facility's output since its completion in 2020. The project, owned by FRV, currently operates at an 83.5 MW DC capacity but suffers from both price-based and network-based constraints that prevent it from consistently delivering power to the grid. By adding storage, the operator aims to capture energy during periods of low demand or negative prices and release it when the network has available capacity, converting a fixed solar asset into a more flexible resource.

Photo: Own work by Christian Pinatel de Salvator, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Solar battery

According to data from Rystad Energy, curtailment at Goonumbla reached 34 per cent over the past year, with the majority of this loss attributed to physical network limitations rather than just wholesale market prices. This pattern reflects a broader shift in Australia's National Electricity Market (NEM), where the rapid expansion of renewable generation has outpaced the upgrade of transmission infrastructure in certain regional nodes. As a result, solar farms are increasingly finding that their physical capacity to generate electricity is irrelevant if the grid cannot accept that output at the moment of production. The battery does not increase the total amount of solar energy generated, but it alters the timing of delivery, allowing the project to align its output with periods of higher value and available network headroom.

FRV is currently preparing a planning application for the New South Wales state government and has initiated a process to obtain environmental approval under the federal Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act. The company has also begun engaging with the local council, the mayor, the surrounding community, and First Nations peoples regarding the proposal. The application details the 140 MW battery capacity but does not yet specify the storage duration in megawatt-hours, a metric that would define how long the facility can continue to discharge power after its solar generation stops. The strategic positioning of Goonumbla is notable; it sits just up the road from Quorn Park, which recently became the first true solar-battery hybrid to operate within the NEM, signalling an industry trend towards retrofitting storage onto existing assets rather than relying solely on new integrated builds.

This move mirrors developments elsewhere in the country, such as the upcoming addition of a 102 MW, 408 MWh battery to the Glenrowan solar farm in Victoria. Glenrowan was completed in 2024 and already faces similar curtailment challenges, despite being a relatively new asset. The industry is moving away from the era of simple 'plug-and-play' solar generation, where any kilowatt produced could be sold, towards a model where value is determined by the ability to manage grid constraints. For operators like FRV, the economic case for the Goonumbla battery rests on the difference between curtailed energy that is lost and stored energy that can be dispatched into a constrained market, effectively monetising the flexibility that the grid lacks.