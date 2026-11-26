Blaenau Gwent Council completes Glyncoed walking and cycling path upgrade with new funding

A frequently used cycling and walking route in Blaenau Gwent has been extended following the allocation of £500,000 from the Welsh Government's Active Travel Fund. The council secured the funding to develop the Ebbw Vale section at Glyncoed, a corridor designed for everyday journeys taken on foot, by bicycle, or using other wheeled mobility aids.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Bicycle path

Physical improvements to the route

The upgrade focuses on removing physical barriers to access and comfort. At the southern end of the route, a new, more accessible entry point has been created. Additionally, existing pavements along the path have been widened to accommodate higher traffic volumes, and new seating areas have been installed for users to rest. The construction work was executed by Nigel Sullivan Groundworks Ltd.

Councillor Tommy Smith, who serves as Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services and Environment, noted that movement monitors currently record an average of over 100,000 journeys annually on this specific stretch. Smith indicated that the new infrastructure aims to increase these numbers, particularly through the improved accessibility measures.

"Active travel is about more just getting somewhere, it's about changing how people move every day and it's about making healthier, more sustainable journeys easier and supporting communities with physical and mental wellbeing,” Smith stated. He added that investing in such infrastructure is one of the most effective ways to give residents practical choices in their daily transport.

Community consultation and next steps

Before the physical changes were implemented, the council engaged with the local population to identify specific needs. This process included discussions with pupils from the local primary school, residents living in the immediate vicinity, and on-location surveys with people already using the route. The aim was to identify existing barriers to walking and cycling and to gather ideas for improvement.

A further survey is planned to assess the completed extension and gather feedback on its perceived benefits to the community. Smith also mentioned that the council has recently concluded a consultation regarding its broader Active Travel Network Map, with details expected to be published soon.