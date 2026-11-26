SM City Davao marks 25th anniversary as SM Supermalls' first Mindanao entry

SM City Davao has marked a quarter-century of operation in Mindanao, cementing its role as the flagship property for SM Supermalls in the region and serving as the catalyst for the company's subsequent expansion into the island.

The mall opened on November 17, 2001, representing SM Prime Holdings Inc.'s first major foray into Mindanao. This initial investment laid the foundation for a broader property footprint, leading to the launch of several other malls in the region, including SM City CDO Uptown in 2002, SM Lanang and SM City General Santos in 2012, SM CDO Downtown in 2017, and SM City Butuan and SM Mindpro in 2020. SM City Zamboanga followed earlier this year, with the opening of SM City Tagum, the third mall in the Davao Region, imminent.

"SM City Davao has paved the way for the opening of more SM malls here in Mindanao,” said Jonathan Nick D. Santos, senior assistant vice president for Mindanao Operations at SM Supermalls. The development is viewed not just as a retail space but as an infrastructure anchor that elevated the commercial landscape of the Ecoland area and spurred economic growth in the southern part of Davao City.

Evolution of the property

The mall's physical footprint has expanded significantly since its inception. What began as a single Main Mall in 2001 grew with the addition of an Annex in 2012 and a new Expansion Wing in 2025. According to Leah P. Delarmente, mall manager of SM City Davao, these additions have transformed the site into an integrated development.

The Expansion Wing sits on the complex's 13.2-hectare property and houses National University Davao alongside a mix of lifestyle concepts. It features brands such as Salon de Thé, The Eight, Nanyang, Zus Coffee, and Chili's, positioning the mall as a hub for both retail and education in the region. Delarmente noted that the company aims to continue carrying this momentum for the next 25 years, citing the support of long-standing tenants and the customer base as key drivers of this sustained growth.

Retail and lifestyle enhancements

To meet the evolving demands of the Davao market and its growing tourism sector, SM City Davao is introducing new amenities, including a Director's Club. This luxury cinematic offering is designed to provide a high-end viewing experience with large plush leather recliner seats and on-site butler service. The mall continues to broaden its retail and dining choices to cater to shoppers from across Mindanao.

Community and corporate initiatives

Beyond commercial operations, the property has integrated community development into its model through partnerships with SM Cares and the SM Foundation. These collaborations support various social programs, while the mall hosts annual events such as Angels' Walk, Pink October, and Elderly Week in partnership with the City Government of Davao and national agencies.

The mall also allocates space for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), offering affordable stalls to help startups showcase their products. Under the "SM for MSMEs” program, these businesses can participate in fairs held at the Annex Event Center, providing them with direct access to the mall's foot traffic.

SM City Davao's performance has been recognized within the company, with the mall receiving the "Mall of the Year” award from SM Supermalls in both 2024 and June 2025. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary, the management emphasizes the importance of the people behind the property-employees, tenants, and customers-who have shaped its trajectory in Mindanao.