Massive energy footprint near Wagga Wagga: huge solar project reached its critical federal milestone

Neoen has lodged an environmental impact statement for a major solar and battery storage facility near Wagga Wagga, moving a step closer to construction but still subject to regulatory hurdles. The Livingstone Solar Farm and BESS proposal covers approximately 2,900 hectares of land currently used for livestock grazing, with the developer targeting between 300 and 600 megawatts (MW) of solar capacity and a grid-scale battery storage system (BESS) of up to 400 MW/1,600 MWh. The submission was made to the federal government on Tuesday, initiating a two-week period of public comment. While the project sits outside a designated Renewable Energy Zone, its economic viability is heavily dependent on its grid connection. The site is positioned beneath the existing 330 kV Wagga to Lower Tumut transmission line, with plans to connect to Transgrid's proposed Gugaa Substation on the new HumeLink 500 kV transmission line. The infrastructure linkage is critical to the project's design. The Gugaa Substation is slated for construction within the northern boundary of the proposed development footprint. Neoen has described the 2,900-hectare area as the "potential development extent” determined during early design phases, noting that future planning and approval processes will likely refine this boundary to minimise land disturbance.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Сергей Вьюгин is licensed under Все права защищены An aerial shot of a large solar power plant in a field under a blue sky

Neoen is pursuing a dual-use model known as agrisolar, intending to allow agricultural activities to continue on the site during the project's operational life. The company states this approach will specifically facilitate ongoing agricultural use beneath the solar panels, maintaining the land's productivity while hosting energy infrastructure. The project timeline assumes construction commences in 2030, contingent on the securing of all relevant approvals. The build-out is estimated to take between 12 and 14 months. This addition to the portfolio follows Neoen's current operations, which include 23 assets across Australia and 5 gigawatts (GW) either in operation or under construction. The developer, now owned by Brookfield Asset Management, is targeting a total portfolio of 20 GW of renewable energy generation by 2030. Its existing assets include the Hornsdale Power Reserve in South Australia, now at 150 MW, and the Culcairn hybrid facility in New South Wales, which comprises 440 MW of solar and a 215 MW/963 MWh battery. It also operates the Western Downs Green Power Hub, featuring 460 MW of solar and 845 MW/2,300 MWh of storage.