SGX global equity ETFs record S$178m net inflows as SRS access drives demand

Four exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking major global indices began trading on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on October 13, 2026. In their first 30 days of trading, these funds recorded net purchases of S$178 million (US$138 million), indicating a measurable demand among local investors for diversified global equity exposure within the domestic market. The funds track the S&P 500, S&P 500 Equal Weight, Nasdaq 100, and MSCI World indices, and are structured as UCITS (Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities) ETFs, which are European-regulated and often domiciled in Ireland to help investors avoid US estate and dividend taxes.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Observation of growth

Trading Costs and Spread Mechanics

The primary economic mechanism affecting individual investors is the bid-ask spread, which represents the transaction cost paid when buying or selling shares. According to SGX data from the first month of trading, the S&P 500 ETF had the tightest average spread of 10 basis points, followed by the Nasdaq 100 and MSCI World ETFs at 17 basis points, and the S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF at 29 basis points. For context, the same S&P 500 ETF listed in London has an average spread of three basis points.

Eric Xiao, head of sales in Asia for CMC Markets, quantified this difference for a typical household investor. He noted that a one-off spread cost on a S$10,000 holding in the SGX-listed S&P 500 ETF amounts to approximately S$7. This is considered a reasonable cost for long-term investors but significant for active traders. For a smaller monthly trade of S$500, the difference in cost between the SGX and UK listings is approximately S$1. These figures determine the net return on investment for households choosing to allocate capital through the domestic exchange versus offshore markets.

Eligibility and Access via SRS

A key structural factor shaping household access is the ability to invest using the Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS). SGX-listed funds can be purchased using SRS savings, a pool of retirement funds that cannot be used to trade UK-listed securities. This rule creates a distinct economic condition for Singaporean households: they can deploy their SRS balance into diversified global equity funds through SGX without incurring the administrative barriers associated with cross-border trading. Analysts noted that this convenience, combined with the ability to trade in Singapore dollars (SGD) during Asian market hours, eliminates currency conversion costs and the need to access overseas exchanges for these specific funds.

Liquidity and Market Depth

Liquidity metrics from the first 30 days show an average daily turnover of S$7.8 million across the four funds, with the S&P 500 ETF accounting for the majority (S$3.9 million). Combined turnover peaked at S$27 million on November 6, following a sell-off in US markets after the midterm elections. James Ooi, chief market strategist at Tiger Brokers, observed that three of the four new ETFs (excluding the Equal Weight version) ranked in the top 10 most traded by retail investors during this period. This activity level suggests a stable, albeit emerging, market depth that supports the execution of trades without excessive price impact for individual households.