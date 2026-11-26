Philippines OVP budget passes Senate plenary with P785.24 million allocation for fiscal year 2027

The Senate approved the Office of the Vice President's proposed budget of P785.24 million for fiscal year 2027 on Thursday, November 26, after a deliberation that lasted roughly one minute.

The rapid passage of the allocation occurred during plenary sessions attended by Vice President Sara Duterte. Her personal presence marked a shift from earlier proceedings, as she skipped an initial budget hearing to attend the inurnment of a Davao City official in support of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte. Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian, who served as the finance committee chair during the previous year's budget cycle, had previously expressed the hope that the Vice President would defend her office's financial proposals in person.

Duterte's appearance coincides with her ongoing impeachment trial before the Senate. When asked by reporters to assess the swift approval of the OVP budget, the Vice President declined to elaborate, responding with the phrase, "Merry Christmas.”

Budget scope and political implications

The P785.2-million proposal allocates approximately one-third of its operating funds to direct assistance programs. These include support for food, transportation, school supplies, livelihood grants, and other aid for commuters, students, disaster victims, and small entrepreneurs.

In Philippine politics, such direct delivery of government aid often serves as a channel for direct contact with voters, a dynamic that carries significant weight for politicians seeking higher national office. This context is particularly relevant given Duterte's announced presidential campaign for 2028.

Her political future remains contingent on the outcome of her impeachment trial, which the Senate court aims to conclude by the end of 2026. A conviction would result in her removal from the vice presidency and disqualification from running for any public office.