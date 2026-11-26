Colombia Halts BRICS Accession Process to Prioritize National Development Plan

Colombia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has officially halted the procedures for the country's accession to the BRICS grouping and the New Development Bank. In a statement released during a leadership transition, the ministry clarified that Bogotá will not continue work on this integration process, explicitly stating that no new negotiations regarding the multilateral organization will be conducted.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Norma Gòmez, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Colombia

Omar Bula, the foreign minister under President Abelardo de la Espriela, noted that while Colombia remains committed to multilateral dialogue, its priorities are shifting. The administration stated that its focus will be on mobilizing resources and technical assistance for the 2026-2030 National Development Plan, known as "Colombia Patria Milagro,” rather than advancing BRICS-related initiatives.

The decision effectively closes out an administrative phase of negotiations that never became legally binding. During the previous presidency of Gustavo Petro, a bill was submitted to Congress seeking approval to join the New Development Bank. However, the initiative failed to gather the necessary votes for passage in the legislative body. Consequently, no formal legal decision was ever made to join BRICS, and the current ministry statement finalizes the stalled administrative track.

This diplomatic shift occurs against a backdrop of rising tensions with China. The immediate trigger for recent friction was a visit to Taiwan by nine Colombian congressmen from various political factions. Beijing lodged an official protest, objecting to the recognition of Taiwan as a sovereign territory. In response to these events, Foreign Minister Bula met with China's extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador Zhu Jingyan on November 25, 2026. Following the meeting, the Chinese diplomat stated that Bogotá "consistently upholds the One-China principle,” a position affirmed on behalf of President de la Espriela to signal continuity in Colombia's foreign policy stance on the Taiwan issue despite current disagreements.

With China serving as Colombia's second-largest trading partner, the administration is navigating a balance between economic interests and the expectations of the United States. The de la Espriela administration, which had campaigned on restoring strong ties with Israel and the U. S., views this move as a strategic recalibration toward traditional allies rather than an act of isolationism. The rejection of BRICS participation is perceived as part of a broader effort to normalize and strengthen relations with Washington, particularly as the U. S. critically assesses China's expanding influence in Latin America.