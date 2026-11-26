Ecuador's Amaru Platform Tracks Local Storms via AI and Crowdsourcing

In Guayaquil, Ecuador, the Amaru mobile platform has been deployed to process local precipitation and thunderstorm data. As of November 17, 2026, the system had approximately 90,000 installations, with daily growth of roughly 3,000 new users. During its first month of operation, the platform generated over six million notifications, covering more than 100,000 registered geographic points.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены People in the rain

The system's functionality relies on integrating external meteorological streams with its own algorithmic infrastructure. It utilizes NASA satellite data covering South America and predictive climate models similar to those used in the Windy service. These inputs undergo multi-layered processing by logical algorithms and artificial intelligence models that have been trained since March 2026, several months before the public launch.

Algorithmic Processing of Weather Parameters

The platform analyzes a set of physical variables, including precipitation intensity, vertical cloud distribution (height and temperature), air humidity, the kinetic energy of thunderstorm cells, and wind vectors. These parameters form an information matrix that determines the probability of specific weather events in a designated sector. Developers note that the state lacks a specialized meteorologist; therefore, forecast accuracy is ensured solely by computational models and the continuous comparison of predictions with actual observations.

In addition to automated analysis, the platform architecture includes a crowd-sourcing mechanism. Users can submit data on the real state of infrastructure, such as street flooding, thunderstorms, or road accessibility. According to commercial director Francisco Limonji, the system registered up to 15,000-20,000 such community reports on peak days, allowing for the adjustment of local weather conditions based on ground-level reality.

Notification Infrastructure and Functionality

The primary driver for the platform's creation was the personal experience of technical director Alfonso Mora de la Calle regarding the consequences of floods in Guayaquil. The project is developed by Bonzai, a software company with 16 years of experience. A team of approximately eight employees manages the system, which allows notifications to be linked to specific addresses and relatives' residences. More than 1,200 users have utilized this "family” account feature.

The platform provides not only a map of current precipitation but also targeted risk warnings for heavy rain, lightning, and river water levels. The developers state that they are ready to provide data to government agencies for use in civil defense systems, while maintaining the application's free status for end consumers.