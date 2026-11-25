Uzbekistan targets 2.7 billion dollars in processed mineral output by 2030 through deep processing

Uzbekistan is transitioning from general research goals to a direct-order system to bridge the gap between academic research and industrial production, specifically within the critical minerals and technology metals sectors. Under Presidential Decree No. PP-276 of July 24, 2026, the government has established a framework to identify specific production and geological bottlenecks and integrate scientific solutions directly into the manufacturing cycle.

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The operational shift is evidenced by a recent matching process coordinated by the Center for Economic Research and Reforms (CEIR), the Academy of Sciences, and the Agency for Innovative Development. Industrial enterprises identified 137 specific technological challenges, to which research institutes provided 45 potential solutions. Ural Yusupov, Deputy Minister of Mining Industry and Geology, noted that this system is currently in test mode, with production plants already generating over 50 collaborative development ideas.

The move toward high-value processing is supported by the sector's increasing fiscal weight. Between 2017 and 2025, the industry attracted $5.5 billion in investment, while the share of value-added in gross output rose from 49% to 60%. In 2025, five major metallurgical and mining enterprises contributed 85 trillion soums to the state budget, representing 23.6% of total government revenues.

To shift from raw ore exports to deep processing, Uzbekistan aims to expand the production of critical materials from 5 to 16 varieties, targeting an output volume exceeding $2.7 billion by 2030. The Technological Metals Combine (TMC), currently producing tungsten, molybdenum, and rhenium, is leading the effort to establish tungsten and molybdenum clusters through joint R&D centers and startup consortia.

Seven scientific and educational institutions have been engaged to improve production efficiency and reduce costs. These efforts are focused on creating transparent legal and financial frameworks for intellectual property and R&D funding, utilizing models of science-industry integration similar to those used in Israel.