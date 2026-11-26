Iran and Pakistan launch joint vaccine production training program for 70 countries in Karachi

Health professionals and researchers from 70 countries are participating in a joint Iranian-Pakistani program titled "Vaccinology: From R&D to Vaccine Production." The initiative seeks to establish a technical workforce capable of independent vaccine development and manufacturing to reduce participant nations' reliance on external medical suppliers.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The doctor is holding the vaccine

The program received over 2,000 applications, with approximately 100 specialists, students, and physicians attending in person at the University of Karachi, while the remaining participants join via online platforms. The course is organized by the Pasteur Institute of Iran, the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences at the University of Karachi, and the Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (COMSTECH).

The six-week curriculum, concluding on December 28, 2026, focuses on three operational stages: immunology, vaccine design, and industrial production technologies. Participants must pass a qualifying examination to complete the cycle.

The program was developed following the COVID-19 pandemic, which highlighted the vulnerability of states lacking domestic production capacities. Coordinator Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary noted that establishing local production requires a critical mass of scientists with multidisciplinary expertise alongside physical plant infrastructure.

Utilizing the infrastructure of the Pasteur Institute and the University of Karachi, the program aims to bridge the gap between fundamental science and applied production. Ehsan Mostafavi, head of the Pasteur Institute, stated that this collaboration provides researchers access to technologies previously restricted to closed corporate or state programs.