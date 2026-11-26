Nunavik Infrastructure: Lidar technology used to map repair needs for 531 kilometres of road

Repairing the existing road network and drainage infrastructure across Nunavik would require approximately $64.8 million, according to a technical assessment completed by the Kativik Regional Government (KRG). The report, which covers 531 kilometres of roads and 781 culverts, does not propose the construction of new routes but rather provides a detailed cost breakdown for maintaining the current physical infrastructure of the region.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Игорь Сергачев is licensed under Все права защищены Road repair

Director James Trimble and assistant director Ahmed Kouki of the KRG municipal public works department presented the findings to regional councillors at the KRG council meeting in Kuujjuaq. The assessment relied on lidar technology, a laser-based remote sensing method, to map the condition of the roads and culverts. This data allows the municipality to create a precise database of infrastructure conditions and associated repair costs for each specific location.

Funding Mechanisms and Community Input

The assessment was conducted under Isurruutiit Program 5, a $153.8-million agreement between the KRG and Quebec's Municipal Affairs and Housing Ministry designed to finance infrastructure projects. While the agreement provides the funding framework, the new report does not specify a timeline for repairs or identify the specific source of the estimated $64.8 million required for the road and culvert works.

The KRG is currently preparing a report on the assessment for the provincial ministry. Additionally, the data will be shared with northern villages in December to gather feedback. This community input is intended to help the regional government prioritize which projects should be addressed first.

The activity report also outlines progress on other municipal infrastructure upgrades, particularly in water and wastewater systems. In Quaqtaq, upgrades to the pumping station and water treatment plant are more than 50 per cent complete, with expected completion in early December. In Kangiqsujuaq, construction of a wastewater lagoon has resumed and is projected to be finished by the summer of 2027.