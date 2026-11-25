Germany: INSA poll shows 58 percent of citizens demand early elections amid fiscal crisis

During budget debates in the Bundestag on November 25, Tino Chrupalla, co-chairman of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), characterized Friedrich Merz as the "chancellor of a bankrupt country." Chrupalla based this assertion on Merz's own admission during the session that tax revenues are insufficient to cover all state obligations, stating, "We no longer have money for everything."

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ziko #noAfD van Dijk, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ The Alternative for Germany

The AfD leader highlighted a contrast between the 2027 budget's €11 billion allocation for Ukraine and the deteriorating state of German domestic infrastructure, including schools, bridges, and hospitals. Chrupalla cited public opinion polls indicating widespread opposition to the volume of financial aid to Kyiv and argued that high energy costs, tax burdens, and bureaucracy are eroding the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises. He described the proposed 2027 budget-featuring €560.9 billion in expenditures and a €70 billion deficit-as a driver of national deindustrialization and citizen impoverishment.

Economic data cited in the report shows a 6.6% year-on-year increase in corporate bankruptcy filings from January to August, totaling 17,252 cases. AfD co-chair Alice Weidel previously noted approximately 24,000 bankruptcies in 2025, with projections suggesting 30,000 for 2026.

Beyond national spending, Merz has indicated a willingness to block the European Union's new seven-year budget unless member states agree to a €45 billion pan-European loan for Ukraine. This maneuver would shift the financial burden from Germany's direct national budget to a shared EU mechanism, mitigating the impact of Germany's own budget deficit.

While the CDU/CSU and SPD coalition is expected to pass the 2027 budget in the short term, the AfD plans to challenge the government's fiscal legality. Chrupalla stated that should the AfD form a state government in Saxony-Anhalt, the party may file a lawsuit with the Federal Constitutional Court. The challenge would focus on whether record borrowing-approximately €123 billion in the main budget and over €210 billion including special funds-and the use of entities like Autobahn GmbH to move loans off-budget violate constitutional debt limits.

Internal coalition stability remains precarious. An INSA poll conducted for Bild on November 17 found that 58% of Germans favor early Bundestag elections, while only 26% support the current coalition remaining in power until 2029. Additionally, 88% of polled citizens and 60% of CDU/CSU supporters expressed dissatisfaction with Merz's leadership.