New Zealand house prices to remain below 2021 peaks until at least 2029

New Zealand house prices will not recover to their 2021 peaks until at least 2029, according to ASB's latest Housing Confidence survey released on 26 November 2026. The bank attributes this prolonged stagnation to a convergence of higher mortgage rates, persistent inflation, and a softening labour market that has collectively suppressed buyer urgency and market activity.

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The survey, covering the three months to October 2026, reveals a bifurcated market where sentiment is improving not through price expectations, but through a decline in competition. In Auckland, a net 34 percent of respondents identified it as a good time to buy, compared to just 8 percent in Canterbury. This divergence stems from distinct local market structures: Auckland buyers are benefiting from increased housing stock and reduced competition, creating a "buyer's market” where listings remain for longer periods, allowing purchasers to delay transactions without fearing missed opportunities. Conversely, Canterbury buyers face a more competitive environment driven by stronger local economic conditions and relative price stability.

ASB acting chief economist Kim Mundy described the current environment as one of sustained pressure rather than collapse. She noted that for many buyers, the high inventory levels mean there is "no urgency” to transact, as the market has shifted away from the scarcity dynamics that characterized earlier years. The 2026 General Election may have further dampened demand in recent months, compounding the effects of global volatility and local economic headwinds.

Mundy's outlook for the New Zealand economy points to 2027 as a year of gradual adjustment. While easing inflation and improving macroeconomic conditions are expected to support household confidence, the housing sector recovery is projected to be measured. Meaningful house price growth is unlikely before 2028, leaving a multi-year gap where nominal prices remain subdued relative to their 2021 high-water mark. This implies that for the average household, the affordability crisis driven by high borrowing costs and stagnant real income growth will persist, with no significant relief in asset values or purchasing power until the late 2020s.