PM Modi instructs ministers to avoid foreign travel ahead of Parliament session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly instructed his cabinet ministers to finalise all preparations for the upcoming session of Parliament by December 15, while advising them to avoid foreign travel in the interim. This directive, discussed during Wednesday's Cabinet meeting, indicates a government priority to ensure full ministerial availability for a session that is expected to commence before mid-December.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Prime Minister's Office is licensed under GODL-India The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi at the India-Russia CEOs Forum, in Moscow, Russia on December 24, 2015

The timing of this directive comes amid mounting pressure from opposition parties over the delay in convening the Winter Session. Notably, the Monsoon Session has remained unprorogued for over 100 days, since both Houses were adjourned indefinitely on August 13. This procedural gap has led to speculation regarding a potential special session, particularly concerning the high-stakes issue of delimitation for Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies.

A primary point of focus for the upcoming session is the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which links women's reservation to the delimitation process. The legislation previously failed to pass on April 17 due to a lack of required numbers. To secure passage, the Bill needs a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha-specifically 361 votes in the current 543-member House (currently 540 members due to vacancies).

The political arithmetic has shifted since the Bill's initial defeat. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which holds 320 seats, has seen its strength bolstered by the movement of 26 MPs from the opposition camp: 20 Trinamool Congress MPs who merged with the NCP (India) and six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs who joined the Eknath Shinde faction. Despite these gains, the NDA remains short of the 361-vote threshold, making the support of parties like the DMK (22 MPs) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) (8 MPs) critical.

To mitigate concerns from southern states regarding the loss of proportional representation during delimitation, the government is reportedly considering a formula to increase Lok Sabha seats by 50% across all states. This proposed framework would aim to maintain the inter-state share of seats based on the 1971 Census, though no official decision has been finalised.

The delay in scheduling the session has drawn sharp criticism from the Congress party. Spokesperson Jairam Ramesh questioned the government's intentions and the transparency of the delimitation formula, suggesting that the uncertainty surrounding the session dates and the push for a "super-tainted" two-thirds majority pointed toward a calculated political strategy.

Beyond legislative amendments, the upcoming session is expected to be contentious. Opposition parties are slated to raise objections regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and may demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. While the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs is yet to announce the exact dates, the government must navigate specific procedural timelines: a minimum 14-day notice for a new session, or a two-day notice for an extended sitting.