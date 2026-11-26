Ministry of Defence expands Yelahanka Air Force Station infrastructure for Aero India 2027

The Ministry of Defence is expanding the physical infrastructure of the Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bengaluru to accommodate a record surge in demand for the 16th edition of Aero India, scheduled for February 8-12, 2027. The expansion involves the construction of two additional exhibition hangars, adding approximately 12,000 square metres of exhibition space.

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This structural increase comes as a direct response to exhibitor requirements exceeding the venue's initial capacity. According to a press release from the Department of Defence Production (DDP), the nature of the venue-an active Indian Air Force (IAF) training station-imposes strict aviation safety and operational constraints that preclude horizontal expansion. Consequently, the Ministry has shifted its strategy toward the construction of new hangars and the implementation of vertical expansion, including the provision of mezzanine floors within stalls, subject to hangar height and safety specifications.

The drive for more space reflects a shift in the nature of international participation. Air Marshal Ravi Kapoor (retd), former Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the IAF's Central Air Command, notes that the interest from global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) has evolved beyond mere presence toward genuine partnership. He identifies specific high-growth sectors driving this trend, including aero engines, future-generation electronic warfare systems, Artificial Intelligence (AI), unmanned systems, and advanced weaponry.

The 2027 edition follows the 2025 show, which was previously recorded as the largest in the event's history, featuring over 900 exhibitors, including 150 international firms. While the DDP has not yet released the exact number of registered exhibitors for 2027 or the specific timeline for the completion of the new hangars, the decision to increase capacity suggests that the 2025 benchmarks have already been surpassed.

This infrastructure push indicates a systemic bottleneck at the Yelahanka venue, where the demand for aerospace and defence showcasing is colliding with the operational realities of an active military base. By opting for vertical expansion and new dedicated hangars, the Ministry is attempting to balance the IAF's operational integrity with India's objective to attract more global aerospace manufacturers and domestic innovators to the domestic market.