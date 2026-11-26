World Bank economist says indirect climate costs exceed immediate disaster damage in the Philippines

The economic toll of climate disruption in the Philippines often manifests as delayed, indirect costs that exceed the immediate visible damage of a disaster, according to Jaffar Al-Rikabi, World Bank senior country economist for the Philippines.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Виктор Бушуев is licensed under Все права защищены ECONOMIC DAMAGE FROM FLOODS

Speaking at the BusinessWorld Forecast 2027 forum, Al-Rikabi explained that while the first round of damage is readily apparent, larger costs filter through the economic chain quietly. These include reduced agricultural output, spiking food prices, and increased input costs, which collectively erode purchasing power. He noted that frequent climate shocks create an environment of anxiety that prompts both domestic and foreign investors to delay critical business decisions.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are particularly exposed due to limited access to information and financing. World Bank estimates indicate that a single day of heavy rainfall can cause an SME's productivity to drop by 1% and lead to a 1.4% decline in wages.

Systemic Adaptation and Infrastructure

To mitigate these vulnerabilities, Al-Rikabi urged the government to prioritize critical infrastructure, establish stricter building and land-use standards, and improve the dissemination of climate risk information. He called for the scaled-up implementation of public investment projects following a period of government review aimed at improving project integrity.

Proposed interventions include targeted subsidies for disaster-resilient crops and the development of adaptive social protection measures. Such measures would allow the government to pre-determine the timing and scale of financial assistance for vulnerable households before a crisis hits. For the private sector, the World Bank economist recommended that financial institutions integrate physical climate risks into their lending processes.

Strengthening the Agricultural Value Chain

Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Operations U-Nichols A. Manalo emphasized that food security is a matter of national economic stability and resilience. The Department of Agriculture's (DA) priorities for 2027 include expanding irrigation, improving productivity through science-driven innovation, and integrating climate resilience into major programs.

Manalo argued that increasing production alone is insufficient, asserting that resilience must be built across the entire agricultural value chain. He identified key investment opportunities in cold chain facilities, logistics, renewable energy for farming, and agricultural insurance, stressing the need for financing models that remain accessible to smallholder farmers and fisherfolk.

Financing and Data Gaps

ARISE Philippines Chairperson Alexander P. Pama highlighted a critical distinction between prevention funding-investments to minimize initial damage-and recovery funding, such as emergency credit and insurance. Pama noted that the development of parametric insurance in the Philippines has been hindered by regulatory gaps and a lack of baseline data required to trigger automatic payouts.

Similarly, Asian Science Diplomats Chairman and President Glenn S. Banaguas stressed the necessity of incorporating long-term scientific projections into corporate strategies, especially for infrastructure in high-risk areas. Banaguas pointed to a systemic lack of baseline data on water, energy, and food resources, which complicates the government's ability to allocate resources efficiently during disruptions.

Given the limited scope of the People's Survival Fund, which has an annual allocation of at least P1 billion, Banaguas called for stronger collaboration between local government units and the private sector to fund climate adaptation projects.