Eastern Cape Education Department faces court order to release R1.1-billion in school allocations

The Eastern Cape Department of Education (ECDE) is returning to the Makhanda High Court following a legal challenge over its decision to withhold 40% of public school budget allocations for the 2026/27 financial year. The amount in question is approximately R1.1-billion.

This litigation follows a court order from August 2024, in which the department conceded that withholding school allocations between 2020 and 2025 was unconstitutional, unlawful, and invalid. However, that ruling did not explicitly mandate the immediate release of funds for the current 2026/27 cycle, creating a procedural gap that eleven school governing bodies and the Makhanda Circle of Unity are now seeking to close. The applicants are requesting a court order requiring the department to pay the full allocations by March 31, 2027.

Institutional Mechanism and Fund Allocation

The dispute centers on the tension between national funding norms and provincial discretionary spending. The Minister of Basic Education establishes annual funding targets per learner based on quintiles. According to the August ruling, a province may only fund schools below these targets if a joint plan demonstrates that meeting the target is financially unfeasible. No such plan exists for the 2026/27 period.

For no-fee schools in quintiles one to three, the 40% retention reduces the per-learner allocation from R1,835 to R1,101. For quintile four and five schools, the withheld amounts are R367.60 and R126 per learner, respectively.

Internal budget documents revealed during an October meeting show that the ECDE retained R1.1-billion of a R2.75-billion budget intended for 1.58 million learners to fund centrally managed programs. These include:

R469 million for the Learner Attainment Improvement Strategy (including matric boot camps and a R35.6 million aviation program).

R151 million for school furniture.

R129 million to settle school municipal accounts.

R77 million for information technology.

Operational Consequences and Discrepancies

The central funding model contrasts with the documented conditions at individual institutions. At Tantyi Primary, a no-fee school, the governing body reports that the department withheld R127,000, leaving the school with a municipal debt of over R57,000 and a partially collapsed roof. Similarly, Hoërskool PJ Olivier reports municipal arrears exceeding R1 million and a lack of funds for essential infrastructure like boilers.

The aviation program, funded by the retained allocations, costs approximately R712,000 per learner annually for 50 students. Additionally, the e-learning budget for tablets has faced scrutiny; reports indicate that over a third of devices in a R686-million project were not returned by the end of 2025, and several schools ceased running the program in 2026.

Administrative Defense and Financial Standing

The ECDE maintains that central procurement improves equitable access to resources for rural schools. While the department admitted in writing that central provisioning does not automatically extinguish statutory funding obligations, it has not confirmed the existence of a joint plan to justify the underfunding. The department stated that if ordered to repay the funds, it would need to assess the impact on textbooks and municipal services.

The department's financial constraints are further complicated by a decade of budget cuts relative to expanding mandates, such as the introduction of Grade R. The ECDE currently manages a R570-million overdraft and entered the 2025/26 cycle with R1.6-billion in unpaid bills.

National Treasury has filed a notice to oppose the application for full payment by March 2027. The court is scheduled to hear arguments on December 3, following the department's first mandatory quarterly report on funding implementation due November 30.