Chinese firms commit $681m to Philippine expansion, targeting 7,290 jobs

Chinese manufacturers have expressed intentions to invest a combined $681 million in expanding their operations across the Philippines, a move the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) says is projected to create approximately 7,290 jobs. The commitments were outlined to a Philippine delegation during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings held in Shenzhen last week.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Patrick Roque (talk) (Uploads), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Hermita-Malate Horizon in Manila

Construction and Energy Sector Expansions

Huaxin Building Materials Group plans to rehabilitate, modernize, and expand four plants of Holcim Philippines, Inc., located in Bulacan, La Union, Davao, and Misamis Oriental. According to the DTI, these upgrades will introduce lower-carbon production technologies and incorporate an additional 30 megawatts of clean power into the facilities.

In the construction materials sector, PCON International Corp. has outlined expansion plans for its subsidiaries EcoBloc and XLime in San Ildefonso, Bulacan. EcoBloc intends to add six production lines dedicated to lightweight concrete blocks, while XLime is expanding its quicklime operations with a second kiln. The DTI noted that these two projects are expected to generate around 890 jobs. Furthermore, XLime's expansion received green-lane certification in September to expedite government processing.

Separately, Mingyang Smart Energy Group is looking to invest $3.5 million to build an operations and maintenance center to support its planned wind projects. The company is evaluating sites identified by the Philippine Ports Authority for potential manufacturing and offshore wind developments. It aims to deploy floating wind turbines and secure power purchase agreements through the Department of Energy's Green Energy Auction Program for offshore wind.

Electronics and Industrial Park Development

Shenzhen Grandsun Electronic Co. Ltd. plans to bolster its export manufacturing operations at the LIMA Technology Center in Batangas by adding two production lines for headphones, audio devices, and electronic components, the DTI reported.

C&U Group, a bearing manufacturer, is hoping to invest $87 million in the first phase of an industrial park in Alitagtag, Batangas. The DTI stated that this investment is expected to create approximately 3,000 jobs and generate about $78 million in annual production output.