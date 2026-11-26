Passport and Aadhaar discrepancies can lead to travel bans at Indian airports

Holding a valid Indian passport and a visa does not provide an absolute guarantee of departure. Under the Passports Act, 1967, the government possesses specific legal instruments to restrict international travel, a reality recently highlighted by the case of Saurav Das, a leader of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Das was stopped at the Delhi airport on November 23 while attempting to travel to the United Kingdom, after immigration officials flagged discrepancies regarding his place of birth across his passport and Aadhaar card.

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The incident underscores the operational role of Look Out Circulars (LOCs), which are alerts issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to immigration checkpoints. An LOC can effectively block a citizen from leaving the country even if their travel documents appear to be in order. While a passport is a primary travel document, its validity is subject to the accuracy of the information provided during the application process.

Under Section 10(3) of the Passports Act, authorities are empowered to impound or revoke a passport on several grounds, including the suppression of material facts or the submission of incorrect information. Legal experts note, however, that a distinction must be made between an innocent clerical error and deliberate misrepresentation. While a discrepancy in birth details can justify the impounding of a document, the law requires that due process be followed rather than automatic seizure.

A critical legal nuance exists between a "show-cause notice" and a formal order of impoundment. A show-cause notice is an invitation for the holder to explain a discrepancy and does not, in itself, constitute a travel ban or invalidate the passport. Interim suspension of travel is generally reserved for cases involving national security, sovereignty, or public interest under Section 10A.

From a constitutional standpoint, the right to travel abroad is recognized as a component of personal liberty under Article 21. In the landmark Maneka Gandhi v. Union of India (1978) case, the Supreme Court ruled that any procedure restricting this liberty must be fair, just, and reasonable. This means authorities are generally required to disclose grounds for restriction and provide the citizen a reasonable opportunity to respond.

For citizens facing such restrictions, the Passports Act provides a mechanism for appeal under Section 11. Additionally, individuals may approach a High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution if they believe the government's actions are arbitrary or violate legal procedure. The effectiveness of these remedies often depends on whether the travel block was triggered by a formal passport order, a court mandate, or an administrative LOC.