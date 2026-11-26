Ilocos and Cagayan Valley minimum wages rise by up to P40 per day from December

Minimum wage earners in the Ilocos Region and Cagayan Valley are set to receive daily pay increases of up to P40, with the adjustments taking effect in early December, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE).

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Андрей Бобровский, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Palawan, Philippines

The DoLE announced on Wednesday that the new wage rates will apply starting December 14 in Ilocos and December 16 in Cagayan Valley. These changes, affirmed by the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC), will impact a total of 313,916 private sector workers and domestic workers, also known as kasambahays. The affected workforce is divided into 177,230 minimum wage earners and 136,686 kasambahays.

Labor Secretary and NWPC Chairperson Francis N. Tolentino emphasized the practical impact of the adjustments, stating, "Every peso added to a worker's wage matters. Our objective is to help Filipino workers and their families cope with the rising cost of living while ensuring that businesses remain viable and capable of providing employment.”

Regional wage adjustments

In the Ilocos Region, the most significant increase applies to workers in non-agricultural establishments with at least 10 employees. Their minimum daily wage will rise by P40, from P505 to P545. Agricultural workers and those employed in smaller establishments will receive a P35 increase, implemented in two tranches, raising their daily pay from P480 to P515.

Across Cagayan Valley, minimum wage earners will see increases ranging from P30 to P40, also distributed in two tranches. Workers in the cities of Tuguegarao, Cauayan, Ilagan, and Santiago will have their minimum wage adjusted from P500 to P540. Those in other municipalities in the region will see their pay increase to P530.

The wage orders also affect the monthly remuneration of domestic workers. In Ilocos, kasambahays will receive an additional P450 per month, bringing their monthly wage from P6,700 to P7,150. In Cagayan Valley, domestic workers will get a P500 monthly increase, raising their pay from P6,500 to P7,000.

These adjustments mark the seventh and eighth wage orders issued as part of the 2026 wage review cycle.