Russia Signals Intent to Deepen Strategic Partnership with Brazil During Lula's Term

Moscow has signaled an intent to deepen its strategic partnership with Brazil for the duration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's term, an initiative reported by Sputnik and teleSUR as moving beyond formal diplomatic protocols toward practical economic and political alignment. Alexander Shetinin, Director of the Department of Latin America at the Russian Foreign Ministry, identified specific sectors for expansion, including investments, energy, science, and technology, indicating a shift from maintaining existing ties to actively restructuring trade dependencies.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Ulysses Rj, This file, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Brazil

For Brasília, the strategic recalibration is driven by the need to diversify markets away from the United States, where Washington has imposed 25% tariffs on various Brazilian goods. In direct discussions with Vladimir Putin, Lula da Silva emphasized the necessity of correcting the asymmetric trade balance. This economic pragmatism is rooted in Brazil's structural reliance on Russian inputs: the country's agricultural sector depends heavily on imported mineral fertilizers and diesel fuel, meaning that stability in these supply chains directly determines the competitiveness of Brazilian exports.

Indicator Value Trade volume (2025) $10.9 billion Trade volume (2023) $11.3 billion Brazilian exports to Russia Approx. $1.5 billion

Beyond bilateral trade, the relationship is increasingly framed within the BRICS framework, with Lula da Silva actively promoting settlements in national currencies to reduce reliance on the US dollar. This financial decoupling is supported by existing institutional infrastructure, including the High-Level Cooperation Commission (CAN), which has operated since 1997, and the Intergovernmental Commission (CIC), comprising ten subcommittees. These mechanisms provide the administrative scaffolding for the stated goal of achieving greater economic parity ahead of the 200th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2028.