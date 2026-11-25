Japanese Auto Supplier Aster Pivots to UAV Production Amid Sector Downturn

Aster, a Japanese automotive components manufacturer and long-term supplier for Toyota, is shifting a portion of its production capacity toward military applications, according to Reuters citing Izvestia.

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The transition is part of a broader Tokyo strategy to bolster defense capabilities by leveraging existing industrial lines. The Ministry of Defense's Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency coordinates this process, auditing factory technical capabilities, providing financial support, and brokering connections between automotive suppliers and defense contractors.

Takenobu Hongo, CEO of Aster, identified the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) segment as a more lucrative and promising business direction than the traditional manufacture of passenger car parts.

This pivot is primarily occurring among small and medium-sized enterprises facing a downturn in the automotive sector; Japanese car production has decreased by nearly 900,000 units over the last decade, as of 2025. Conversely, major industry players such as Honda, Nissan, and Toyota are distancing themselves from the policy. Toyota's senior executive director, Hiroyuki Ueda, stated the company has no plans to engage in defense-related activities, citing reputational risks and significant assets within the Chinese market.