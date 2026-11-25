Italy's Gender Violence Report: 31.5% of Women Affected, Refugees Face Highest Rates

In Italy, the scale of gender-based violence remains substantial, with Istat and the Department of Equal Opportunities reporting that approximately 7 million women aged 16 to 75, or 31.5%, have experienced physical or sexual violence at least once in their lives. This figure includes cases of "hidden violence" that were never officially reported.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Domestic violence: fear and aggression

The data breaks down as follows: physical violence affected 18.9% of respondents (about 4.2 million women), while sexual violence affected 22.8% (approximately 5 million). The most severe forms, such as rape or attempted rape, were recorded in 5.9% of cases, a higher rate of 7.1% among foreign women.

Access to safety: partner, family, and society

The context of the offense determines both the severity of consequences and access to medical care. Violence within a partnership, which affected 12.6% of women, is characterized by higher brutality; 48.7% of victims rated such attacks as "very severe," compared to 24.8% for violence outside partnerships. This is reflected in emergency room visits, where 20.7% of domestic violence victims sought hospital care, versus 12.8% in cases of external violence.

Violence outside of relationships affects 25.9% of women, encompassing attacks by relatives, friends, colleagues, or strangers. The professional environment is specifically highlighted, with 5.1% of women reporting violence in the workplace.

Status disparity: Italian citizens versus foreigners

While overall rates of physical and sexual violence are similar for Italian and foreign women (31.9% and 27.4%, respectively), the mechanisms of coercion differ based on citizenship and legal status.

Foreign women are more likely to face psychological and economic pressure. For instance, 21.7% of foreign women subjected to psychological abuse were required to seek permission from their partner to visit a doctor. Economic control manifested as prohibitions on using personal funds (4.9%), blocking of bank cards (3.3%), and restricted access to family income information (3.7%). Additionally, 2.5% of foreign women reported being forced into marriage without their consent.

Refugees represent the most vulnerable group, with violence levels reaching 44.9%. Among the most represented nationalities in Italy, the highest rates were recorded for women from Romania (32.7%), the Philippines (30.6%), and Ukraine (30%).

For some migrants, violence was a driver of displacement: it was the primary reason for emigration for 11.6% of women and a contributing factor for 8.8%.

Support dynamics and legal barriers

The study notes a concerning rise in violence among the youngest demographic: in the 16 to 24 age group, the share of victims increased from 27.1% to 36.1%, particularly regarding sexual violence. The percentage of victims among female students also rose, from 25.9% to 35.1%.

Support systems show mixed results. Awareness and visits to anti-violence centers have increased, rising from 4.9% in 2014 to 8.2% in 2025. However, the rate of official police reports has stagnated at 10.1%, down from 11.8% in 2014. The judicial process presents a significant barrier, with about 14% of women who filed reports against a partner subsequently withdrawing them.

A positive shift was noted in police procedures: after filing reports, authorities more frequently issued formal warnings to the partner-aggressor (34.4%), provided protection (15.9%), or referred cases to specialized services (6.4%).