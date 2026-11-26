Audio enthusiasts and music collectors will gather in Makati City this weekend for the November HiFi Show, the Philippines' longest-running high-fidelity exhibition with a 24-year history.
Scheduled for November 28 to 29 at the Makati Diamond Residences in Legazpi Village, the event serves as a hub for both international and local brands to showcase high-end sound systems, including amplifiers, speakers, and turntables. For collectors, the exhibition provides access to rare vinyl records and CDs.
A distinct feature of the event is its focus on domestic technical capability. Val Villanueva, a veteran business journalist and columnist, who has led a team of Filipino audio experts since 2008, emphasizes that the initiative is driven by a non-commercial mission. The primary objective is the development of world-class, 100% Filipino-made DIY high-end audio gear, positioning the show as a platform for local innovation and craftsmanship rather than purely a commercial trade fair.
The exhibition is open to the public with free admission and no pre-registration required. Attendees can find the event in Room 802 of the Makati Diamond Residences, with parking available at nearby Greenbelt Malls and along the streets of Legazpi Village.
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