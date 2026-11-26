Philippines at risk of missing semiconductor investment under Pax Silica due to infrastructure gaps

The Philippines risks missing out on significant semiconductor and technology investments under the US-led Pax Silica initiative if it cannot resolve critical infrastructure gaps in power, water, and logistics, business leaders warned during the BusinessWorld Forecast 2027 panel discussion.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mike Gonzalez, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Flag of the Philippines

Stratbase Group Founder and CEO Victor Andres "Dindo” Manhit emphasized that high-value industries, such as artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and mineral processing, require precise technical readiness. He noted that semiconductor companies, which may invest billions of dollars, will not commit to the country without guarantees of reliable electricity, pure water supplies, and efficient port connectivity.

Manhit cautioned that the Philippines could repeat past mistakes, citing the era when manufacturing shifted from China to Southeast Asia and Vietnam captured a larger share of investments because of better preparedness.

Proposed Framework for Service Readiness

To translate the Pax Silica initiative into actual operational hubs, Manhit proposed the creation of a single government commission to streamline infrastructure development. He advocated for a hybrid model where the government and private sector collaborate on industrial hubs, suggesting that parts of the initiative be privatized to ensure long-term viability and protection from shifting political priorities.

He pointed to the development of Fort Bonifacio, managed via the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, as a successful precedent for public-private collaboration on large-scale urban and industrial projects.

Sovereignty and Public Opposition

Despite the economic potential, the initiative faces significant social and geopolitical headwinds. Economist and political analyst Andrew James Masigan highlighted the need for the government to manage misinformation and address concerns regarding Philippine sovereignty and the strategic interests of foreign partners.

Public sentiment remains largely negative. A national survey by WR Numero Research revealed that 77% of respondents initially opposed Pax Silica. Even after being informed of the project's goals to boost the semiconductor industry and deepen ties with the US, opposition remained high at 71%, with only 13% expressing support.

Beyond geopolitical concerns, the initiative has encountered criticism from community groups focused on land rights, the potential displacement of residents, and the environmental impact on local natural resources.