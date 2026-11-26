Resorts World Sentosa deploys all-terrain robots at Adventure Cove Waterpark

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) has launched a two-year operational trial called Symbiosis, deploying autonomous mobile robots and AI-driven service tools across its integrated resort complex. The initiative targets specific logistical bottlenecks within the facility's physical infrastructure, including underground service tunnels and outdoor attraction zones, to replace manual transport and repetitive service tasks.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Basile Morin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Сингапур, Центральный деловой район

The core mechanism involves the integration of physical AI into the resort's existing supply chain. At the Pierre Hermé patisserie, a driverless refrigerated autonomous vehicle now transports pastries from the central kitchen to the restaurant via a complex underground service network. Previously, this leg of the journey was handled by a buggy driver requiring at least 20 minutes per trip. With approximately three deliveries per day, the vehicle reduces transport time and removes a manual driving task from the kitchen workflow. RWS, supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), plans to scale this into a surface and underground autonomous delivery network for food and logistics, aiming to free up storage space and improve lift efficiency by moving goods through dedicated routes rather than guest-facing elevators.

Outside the controlled indoor environment, the trial extends to Adventure Cove Waterpark, where an all-terrain, weather-resistant autonomous mobile robot (AMR) operates across challenging outdoor terrain. This unit transports food from The Bay Restaurant to two kiosks, navigating variables that standard indoor service robots cannot handle. In parallel, a different model of autonomous robot assists housekeeping staff with routine washroom cleaning tasks, taking over the physical labor of scrubbing while employees handle loading and unloading of supplies.

Workforce Integration and Simulation

Beyond physical logistics, the Symbiosis project incorporates a digital training layer to address the operational gap left by automation. RWS is piloting the Empathy One app, a tool that uses AI-enabled simulations to train staff in guest interaction. Developed with scenarios from the Singapore Institute of Technology, the app presents employees with AI guest avatars exhibiting various emotional states. Staff must respond to these cues, and the system assesses the empathy and effectiveness of their answers. The pilot currently involves at least 50 staff members, with plans to expand to 250 across hospitality, food and beverage, and attractions divisions. This tool is designed to run alongside face-to-face training, allowing personnel to practice handling complex service situations in a low-stakes environment.

The operational goal is not the full replacement of human staff, but the redistribution of labor. By assigning repetitive, time-sensitive tasks like supply movement and cleaning to robots, the system frees up staff to focus on personalized service, problem-solving, and guest empathy. Senior Minister of State Tan Kiat How noted that the trial aims to move beyond isolated AI applications to create integrated solutions that work in real-world, multi-business environments. While the technology is in a nascent stage, with some applications still not commercially viable, the lessons from this controlled resort environment are intended to be codified and replicated in other sectors, including hospitals and airports, under the broader National AI Impact Programme.