Montfort Care's underground active ageing studio engages 429 seniors

Montfort Care launched Singapore's first underground active ageing centre, Goodlife Studio (Play@Underground), at The Anchor @ Marine Parade on November 25, establishing a new physical framework for senior engagement in the district. The facility, situated within a 450-meter-long underground hub that also houses social service providers like Fei Yue and TOUCH Community Services, operates eight distinct 'Play Labs.' These dedicated pods are designed to provide structured access to services such as hairdressing, styling, music, photography, and AI-enabled health assessments, offering a specific institutional mechanism for seniors to explore personal interests and access basic health advice.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Нинель Андрейченко is licensed under Все права защищены Medical examination of an elderly person

The eligibility for these services is open to enrolled members, with the centre currently staffed by five full-time employees and a rotating group of 10 to 20 volunteers. Operations are scheduled weekdays from 9 am to 6 pm, with weekend hours currently being trialed to assess demand. Since commencing operations in September, 429 seniors have registered as members, a demographic in which 27% are male. Montfort Care aims to increase this engagement to approximately 800 seniors per month, a target supported by the customizable nature of the pods, which allows the operator to adjust services based on participant feedback.

Institutional Support and Demographic Focus

The establishment of the centre required an initial investment of more than $1 million, shared equally between Montfort Care and the Lien Foundation, with additional support from the Agency for Integrated Care. Senior Minister of State for Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming highlighted the significance of the centre's ability to engage older men, a group traditionally considered difficult to reach. She noted that The Anchor's value lies in aggregating different service providers to pool networks and resources, enabling more holistic support. The facility includes a SingHealth Community Health Post, where residents can utilize AI-enabled machines to check body composition and posture and receive advice from a nurse, integrating health monitoring directly into the social setting.

John Yet, a 70-year-old retired handyman who lives a 10-minute walk from the centre, described the practical access he gained to the Wardrobe Lab and Glow Lab. In these spaces, he received personal styling consultations and tried makeup for the first time, a service mechanism that allowed him to experiment with self-presentation without prior experience. Yet suggested adding a nail clipping pod to the roster, citing the physical difficulty of bending to trim his toenails, illustrating how the centre's service mix is being shaped by the specific physical and social conditions of its participants.