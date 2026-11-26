Singapore expands active ageing services to temples and mosques for minority seniors

Access to active ageing services for minority seniors in Singapore is being expanded through a strategic shift in delivery: moving programmes out of mainstream community centres and into trusted spiritual spaces such as temples and mosques. This approach addresses the barrier of institutional hesitation, ensuring that seniors who typically avoid standardised social services can access health and wellness interventions within their own cultural environments.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Майя Калаченко is licensed under Все права защищены Two elderly men come out of the supermarket with bags of groceries

The mechanism of trusted-space delivery

The initiative, led by the charity Project Smile in collaboration with Hao Ren Hao Shi, operates by integrating social support with existing community anchors. At the Sri Siva Krishna Temple in Woodlands, the service mechanism combines physical activity-such as chair piloxing tailored with culturally relevant music-with social engagement and material aid. By utilizing the temple grounds, the programme lowers the threshold for participation for homebound or isolated seniors from minority groups who may feel more secure in a spiritual setting than in a formal government facility.

Integrating material support and healthcare

To increase participation rates, the programme pairs wellness activities with tangible entitlements. Through a partnership with Hao Ren Hao Shi, a mobile grocery distribution truck provides low-income seniors with household essentials via a ticketed system. This integration serves a dual purpose: the grocery distribution acts as an incentive for seniors to leave their homes, while the presence of volunteers allows for the identification of seniors who may need further intervention. According to Acting Minister Zaqy Mohamad, this model is part of a broader care chain designed to transition seniors from passive isolation to active participation, including encouraging them to attend necessary health screenings.

Scalability and institutional reach

The shift toward site-specific, community-based access is currently scaling. Project Smile has expanded its reach to include sites such as the PGP Hall in Serangoon and the Sri Mariamman Temple in Chinatown. While the mobile grocery distribution occurs three times a year per site, the active ageing programmes run weekly to establish a consistent routine for participants. The organization plans to increase its number of programme sites from four to seven by 2027 to further bridge the gap between available social services and the minority populations they are intended to serve.

Impact on individual psychosocial health

For participants like 70-year-old Vijaya Saram, the accessibility of these programmes provides a practical mechanism for coping with bereavement and social loss. The transition from home-based isolation to a weekly routine of exercise and communal interaction demonstrates how the removal of institutional barriers-replacing a generic clinic or centre with a familiar temple-can facilitate the uptake of mental and physical health supports among the elderly.