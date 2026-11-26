Wendy's accused of colluding with NCR Voyix to fix franchisee prices

A proposed class-action lawsuit filed in a U. S. District Court for Maryland alleges that Wendy's and a software vendor colluded to suppress competition among franchisees, resulting in artificially higher prices for consumers. The complaint, filed by California resident Andy Garcia, accuses the fast-food chain of acting as a central pricing authority for independently owned franchisees between 2016 and 2022.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Майя Калаченко is licensed under Все права защищены A man eats a burger in a fast food restaurant

According to the lawsuit, Wendy's collected "competitively sensitive information" from its franchisee locations. This included transaction data used to coordinate and raise prices across the network. By centralizing these decisions, the plaintiff argues that Wendy's eliminated the price competition that typically occurs between independently owned restaurants, effectively fixing prices and driving up costs for customers like Garcia.

The suit names NCR Voyix as a co-defendant. NCR Voyix provides Aloha POS, the point-of-sale system utilized by Wendy's. The legal team, led by Blake Hunter Yagman of Yagman PLLC, argues that delegating pricing to a single decision-maker removes the competitive pressure that lowers consumer costs. Yagman stated that this practice is particularly detrimental in the food sector, where prices have reached high levels, and that Wendy's should compete on service and product innovation rather than coordinated pricing.

Wendy's and NCR Voyix did not respond to requests for comment regarding the allegations. As of the company's most recent regulatory filing, Wendy's operated 432 company-owned restaurants and 6,762 franchised locations across the United States.

This legal challenge occurs against a backdrop of increased scrutiny regarding dynamic pricing in the restaurant industry. In 2024, Wendy's indicated it would test Uber-style pricing, a model that adjusts costs based on real-time market conditions and external factors such as weather. Similarly, McDonald's recently faced a consumer lawsuit over the use of an artificial intelligence tool designed to recommend dynamic pricing strategies.