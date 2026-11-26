DOJ Reassigns 2,000 Civil Litigators to Defend Immigration Detention Habeas Cases

The U. S. Department of Justice has issued a directive requiring attorneys from its non-immigration civil litigation units to assist in defending the federal government against a surge of habeas corpus petitions filed by individuals in immigration detention. Attorney General Todd Blanche issued a memorandum on Nov. 24, instructing staff from the Antitrust, Civil, Civil Rights, and Environment and Natural Resources divisions, as well as the U. S. Trustees Program, to join the litigation efforts previously handled primarily by U. S. Attorneys' Offices.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by usicegov, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations' (ERO) officers in West Palm Beach, Florida on February 14, 2025 - 20

This institutional shift is a direct response to a significant increase in legal challenges to detention. Since January 2025, more than 97,000 detainees have filed habeas petitions, with approximately 10,000 new cases submitted since October 2026, according to figures cited in the memorandum obtained by CBS News. Prior to the current administration, the federal caseload for these specific immigration detention challenges was significantly lower, typically numbering only a few hundred per year. The memo states that this volume has strained the resources of local U. S. Attorneys' Offices, which have been responsible for handling the majority of these cases.

Authority and Scope of the Directive

The memorandum serves as an internal management order within the Justice Department, reallocating approximately 2,000 litigators across the department's civil components to address the backlog. The document does not specify the exact number of attorneys to be reassigned or the specific allocation of cases per individual. It also mandates that attorneys from the offices of the attorney general, deputy attorney general, and associate attorney general take on additional caseloads. This mechanism expands the pool of legal talent dedicated to defending the legality of detention practices, moving beyond the specialized immigration teams that were previously overwhelmed.

Habeas corpus is a legal mechanism that allows individuals to challenge the lawfulness of their detention in court. These cases can take weeks or months to resolve, creating a continuous litigation pressure. The Justice Department characterized the influx as resulting from "impracticable procedures set by the courts," while Attorney General Blanche described many of the petitions as "frivolous" in the same memo. He attributed the increase partly to efforts by the immigration bar to counter the administration's policy priorities regarding safety and security.

The rise in litigation correlates with administrative actions to increase the number of individuals placed in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention and to restrict avenues for release, such as bond. While White House officials, including Stephen Miller, have previously suggested suspending the right to habeas corpus for those detained in immigration enforcement, the administration has not moved forward with such a proposal. The current directive represents an operational resource adjustment to manage the existing legal framework rather than a change to the underlying constitutional or statutory rights of the detainees.