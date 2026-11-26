US agencies mitigate threats on two foreign vessels in the Gulf of America

Federal officials are investigating a series of cyber intrusions affecting up to 50 commercial shipping vessels, with intelligence suggesting potential links to Iranian state actors. According to a U. S. official familiar with the matter, who was not authorized to speak on the record, the breaches exploited known vulnerabilities in Fortinet FortiGate devices, which are widely used in the maritime industry for managing firewalls and virtual private networks. The Coast Guard and the FBI released a joint statement confirming that a "highly specialized team" boarded two foreign commercial vessels in the Gulf of America in August to mitigate specific threats, noting that no operational disruptions, physical dangers, or environmental impacts resulted from those specific incidents.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:US_Navy_070528-N-5459S-004_Guided-missile_destroyer_USS_Mahan_(DDG_72)_approaches_guided-missile_cruiser_USS_Normandy_(CG_60)_during_a_Sail_Pass_in_the_Baltic_Sea.jpg by U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Vincent J. Street Destroyer of the USA

Institutional Response and Technical Mechanism

The investigation is being led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U. S. Coast Guard. These agencies identified that threat actors scanned for unpatched vulnerabilities to gain initial access to ship IT systems. From there, attackers pivoted into operational technology (OT) networks-the systems that control physical processes such as propulsion, steering, navigation, and cargo management. A former military cyber operator and an industry executive briefed on the attacks confirmed this shift from information technology to OT was the primary concern, as it could theoretically allow remote interference with a vessel's physical stability or safety systems. In at least one case, an affected ship was a liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker, where maintaining specific temperature controls is critical to preventing dangerous accidents.

Current Operational Status and Authority

The FBI and Coast Guard emphasize that there are currently no reports of operational disruptions or physical danger to crews resulting from these specific hacks. However, the agencies warn that dozens of other vessels in international waters may be compromised or vulnerable to similar attacks. The U. S. government is treating this as a security issue requiring immediate action, leveraging existing authorities to inspect vessels entering U. S. ports. This follows a pattern of cyber incidents reported by cybersecurity experts, including attacks on U. S. water treatment systems in August and disruptions to refrigeration cooling systems in Europe and at U. S. military bases as recently as early November. Officials describe the current threat level as stemming from basic cyber hygiene failures rather than sophisticated zero-day exploits, urging the maritime industry to patch known vulnerabilities to prevent further intrusion.