Washington Apple Growers Pull Uproot Trees as Independent Farms Shrink

Sean Gilbert, a fifth-generation apple farmer in Wapato, Washington, is choosing to abandon his orchards. He recently oversaw the grinding of his Gala and Red Delicious trees into mulch, a move he describes as a relief from the continuous financial losses of maintaining land the market no longer demands. For Gilbert and thousands of other producers in the region, the economics of growing fresh fruit have collapsed under the weight of high input costs, trade barriers, and a strong dollar.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Interregional trade. Loading apples in the warehouse

Washington state is the epicenter of this shift, growing nearly 70% of the nation's fresh apples within a $9 billion industry, according to Jon DeVaney, president of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association. However, the sector is contracting. DeVaney estimates that thousands of acres of orchards across the Northwest are being torn out or left unmanaged because farming is no longer profitable. The pressure comes from a convergence of rising labor, fuel, and fertilizer costs, combined with weak exports driven by international tariffs and diminished foreign purchasing power.

The human cost of this squeeze is visible in the fields. Kate Tynan, senior vice president of the Northwest Horticultural Council, notes that thousands of acres have gone partially or entirely unpicked over the past few years, with fruit left to rot on branches or the ground. This decline is not just anecdotal; a USDA census recorded a 15% drop in Washington tree fruit farms between 2017 and 2022. In neighboring Oregon, more than a quarter of apple, pear, and cherry farms were lost during the same period.

While overall apple acreage in Washington increased slightly during that five-year window, the composition of the industry has changed. DeVaney points out that much of that growth was driven by new investment from private equity firms buying out independent growers. Since then, that acreage trend has reversed. The result is a shrinking pool of independent family farms. "From 2023, 2024 and 2025 have been the really hard years," said Sean Gilbert, co-owner of Gilbert Orchards, a family-run company founded in 1898 that manages 4,000 acres of fruit in Washington state.

Workers in the industry face their own economic pressures. Recent federal regulatory changes have altered how wages are calculated for some immigrant workers, effectively lowering take-home pay by removing housing costs from paycheck calculations. While farm owners hope these adjustments will help them break even, labor unions have pushed back. An upcoming federal judicial decision could result in backpay obligations for operators for the 2026 season, further complicating the financial landscape for growers who are already deeply in debt.

Federal relief efforts have also fallen short of the specific needs of the tree fruit sector. At the end of 2025, the Trump administration announced $12 billion in one-time payments to farmers, primarily targeting producers of commodity crops like soybeans and corn. Tynan stated that much of this relief did not reach growers of specialty crops like fruit and vegetables. "The Pacific Northwest has lost an unprecedented number of tree fruit farms in recent years," Tynan said. "Economic conditions have worsened drastically since then, so we know that number is far higher today."