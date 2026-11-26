Nebraska data shows 92% of Medicaid work requirement losses stem from paperwork, not lack of work

The Trump administration has extended the deadline for states to implement Medicaid work requirements to July 2027, a move that delays the potential loss of coverage for millions of low-income adults. The shift comes as early data from Nebraska, the first state to adopt the rules, reveals that administrative hurdles-rather than a failure to work-are the primary reason people are losing their health insurance.

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The Mechanism of Disenrollment

Under the new federal rules, low-income adults in Medicaid expansion states must document at least 80 hours per month of work, volunteering, or schooling to maintain eligibility. While exemptions exist for the "medically frail" and caregivers of young children, the burden of proof falls on the enrollee.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that these requirements could leave 5.3 million more adults uninsured by 2034. The gap between being eligible for care and actually receiving it often hinges on the state's ability to verify employment through databases or the patient's ability to navigate a bureaucratic submission process.

Lessons from Nebraska

Nebraska began implementing these requirements on May 1, providing a real-world test of how policy translates into access. State data shows that 533 adults were disenrolled upon renewal and 557 new applicants were denied. While the state successfully verified employment for 80% of enrollees using automated databases, the remaining cases exposed systemic friction.

Most notably, 92% of existing enrollees who lost coverage did so because of procedural or paperwork issues, not because they failed to meet the work requirements. This indicates that for many, the barrier to healthcare is not a lack of employment, but a failure of the notification and submission system.

The Human Cost of Procedural Errors

For individuals like Cheri Stollar, a mental health therapist in Lincoln, the transition was marked by confusion over documentation and an inability to reach state agencies for guidance. Stollar, who relies on Medicaid for depression and ulcer medications, noted that the difficulty of staying covered creates a paradox: the instability of healthcare can make it harder to maintain the very employment the state requires.

Similar barriers affected Chalandria James of Omaha, who canceled a blood pressure check because she could not confirm her coverage status. Despite being exempt due to having a child under 14, James spent months in uncertainty before a multi-hour in-person visit to a state office resolved her status.

Systemic Friction vs. Policy Goals

State officials, including interim Medicaid director Jeremy Brunssen, argue that the vast majority of people are retaining coverage and that the requirements encourage community engagement. The state has attempted to mitigate losses by allowing self-attestation for exemptions and waiving requirements in high-unemployment or disaster-stricken counties.

However, critics and health advocacy groups argue that the high rate of procedural denials is a "red flag." Because a significant portion of the population is already working or exempt, the primary impact of the policy is the creation of administrative hurdles that can lead to a lapse in treatment, regardless of a person's actual employment status.